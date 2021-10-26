

“Secularism” and communal harmony in Bangladesh are under attack!



The availability of social media made it easier for perpetrators to spread misinformation with a goal to cause further division which, led to brutal crackdown of Hindu village in Rangpur. The uptick of already existing division resulted in the loss of six lives, including two Hindus, along with hundreds of injured souls. Analyzing the scenario from the time of the killings of atheist bloggers to the recent violence that erupted different places of the country, an important question arises: Is Bangladesh indeed secular in nature?



Religion is a very sensitive part of any community, be it a secular or conservative one. This tool has been used widely from the early age of human civilization by a certain group of people to create control, influence and domination over others. The aristocrats in the early age used to dominate over the general mass using religion and modern day world is seemingly becoming the same after hundreds of years. The rise of populist leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are using religion to cause further division among people of different faiths is becoming a trend now-a-days. Bangladesh, on the other hand is being ruled by Bangladesh Awami League, the party that proudly claims it to be the party of liberation, the party of secularism, nationalism, socialism and democracy.



One of the core reasons behind Bangladesh Liberation War was the moderate nature of Bangladeshis who believed in coexistence of all human irrespective of their faiths in harmony. However, fifty years after the liberation, fifty years of struggle for attaining democracy, for establishing a true secular society, for ensuring an exemplary image of communal harmony seems to be in vain while taking a look at the loss of lives due to the random meaningless act of one rogue individual.



"Secularism" primarily means the separation of religious institutions from the affairs of the state and from public education. It further ensures equal rights of all religions across a society. Since liberation, and especially after the early departure of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh has been through multiple military dictatorships that intertwined the state and religious systems to justify their illegal grab on power.



Now, it is logical to revisit what aids these people in spreading their agenda, in popularizing their teachings and in diverting mass opinion towards a particular direction. Growing influence of India across Bangladesh, India's BSFs' merciless killings of innocent Bangladeshis across the border, Bangladesh government's many dealings with India where the interest of the country is overlooked over that of India--are amongst the many reasons behind mass people's negative mindset about India. So, there exists an already heated environment when it comes to India. This is what these people use to influence particular group of people who lack Education, common sense and the analyzing skills necessary to create sound judgement.



Looking at the myriads of negative, extreme, fundamentalist comments in the comment sections of various news posts in social media, any sound mind today will be baffled and will feel alienated. This rising fundamentalist's nature of a large population group of the country is turning the page of secular Bangladesh in front of the global eye to an imbalanced, intolerant one.



Bangladesh can control its own environment even though it can't control what happens in other countries. While India and many others have religious extremism of their own kinds, Bangladesh used to be a place where a Hindu, a Muslim, a Christian and a Buddhist could enjoy a fresh pot of coffee without tearing each other apart. This secular nature of Bangladesh is what makes the country special. But this secular nature of the country for which blood of millions has been shed is under imminent danger, apparently. And the hyper trendy nature of the population who gives into a lot of things just from the hype instead of giving it adequate thoughts makes it even more challenging.



The unfortunate tragic events that ensued in the last few days in the country, be it a normal phenomenon or the intentional provoking from some outside foreign actors, are highly alarming and shall raise discussions among civil societies, governments, religious institutions and last but not the least among the millions of population that still suffer from the lack of proper education. If it can't be controlled right away and is left alone without giving ample thoughts and creating action, "the tip of the iceberg" will turn into something more challenging from which it will be hard to recover.



Bangabandhu's golden Bengal filled with love, harmony and respect for all where everyone coexists peacefully. It will be hard to achieve if the fundamental value of 'secularism' isn't properly established first. It's high time all the relevant stakeholders start this important conversation and take necessary actions to kill this evil of hatred and violence at its early stage.

The writer is an Aerospace Engineering Consultant,

Founder & Owner, Midwest Engineering Solution Limited

Company LLC USA









