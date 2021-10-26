Video
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:07 AM
Home Countryside

Thrust on providing quality crop seeds to farmers to boost production

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondent

A Seed Retailers Workshop held in Khordo-Komorpur Union on Sunday. photo: observer

A Seed Retailers Workshop held in Khordo-Komorpur Union on Sunday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Oct 25: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for providing quality seed to farmers to help them boost production of agri-crops to ensure sustainable food security of the country.
"Quality seed is the pre-requisite to get desired output against the crops including high value crop paddy and to save the farmers from the cheating", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a Seed Retailers Workshop at the Federation hallroom of Khordo-Komorpur Union under Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Sunday.
In Cooperation with IRRI (International Rice Research Institute), RDRS Bangladesh, a ,national NGO of the country, organized the function under Accelerated Genetic Gains in Rice Alliance (AGGRi) project.
Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Krishibid Md. Belal Uddin addressed it as chief guest and upazila Agriculture Officer MD. Khajanur Rahman spoke at the event as special guest.
Presided over by federation chairman Gouri Rani, the function was also addressed, among others by sub-assistant agriculture officers Md. Younus and Nazmul Hossain and agriculture officer of RDRS Bangladesh Fazlul Karim and field facilitator of the project Akbar Hossain.
Earlier, a welcome speech was delivered by agriculture officer of the project Anup Kumar Ghosh.
The speakers, in their speech, urged the seed retailers to sell quality seed of all crops so that the farmers could produce crops without any troubles and get desired output against the crops.
DD of the DAE MD. Belal Uddin, in his speech, suggested the farmers to produce seed and preserve it at the farmers' level to attain the cherished goals of food production.
As many as 30 seed retailers, federation members, agri-entrepreneurs, local elite and journalists attended the workshop.



« PreviousNext »

