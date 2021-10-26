7 killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Seven people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Chuadanga, Kurigram and Barishal, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Ullapara and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A member of Bangladesh Army was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Akhter, 32, a lance corporal posted at Alikadam Cantonment in Rangamati District. He was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Gangaram Village under Ataikula PS in Pabna.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Abdullahil Baki said Shamim was returning home from Bogura District Town at early hours riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the vehicle turned turtle falling into a hole, and soon after a Pabna-bound truck hit it in Boalia area on the Dhaka-Pabna Highway, leaving motorcyclist Shamim dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

On the other hand, two people including a member of Bangladesh Air Force were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 24, a member of Bangladesh Air Force and son of Julmat Hossain of Khalifapatti area, and Hasan, 23, son of Hazi Rafiqul od Mujib Road area in Sirajganj Town.

Sirajganj Sadar PS SI Selim Molla said Sabbir and Hasan were returning to Sirajganj from Bogura riding by a motorcycle.

A truck hit the motorcycle in Sonagachha Bazar area on the Sirajganj-Kazipur Regional Road at around 12:30am, leaving both of them seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

However, police could not able to identify the truck immediately, the SI added.

CHUADANGA: Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The injured are Tapan, 24, Ajim Uddin, 52, and Sahin Ali, 22.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chuadanga Sadar PS Mohammad Mohasin said a group of friends were coming to the town from Hajrahati Village in the morning riding by three motorcycles.

At around 11am, a human hauler from the opposite direction collided with the motorcycles in Hajrahati intersection area on the Hajrahati-Chuadanga Road, which left five motorcyclists seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Utpola Biswas declared two of them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at the hospital, the OC added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanzid Islam, 17, son of late Boktar Ali, a resident of Nizaikhamar Village under Ulipur Municipality. He was an SSC candidate from Bakarerhat High School in the area. Local sources said Tanzid was going to take tuition at around 7am riding by a bicycle.

At one stage, a sand-laden truck hit the bicycle from behind in Mahesher Bazar area on the Ulipur-Rajarhat Road under the municipality, leaving Tanzid dead on the spot.

Ulipur PS SI Baten confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A policeman was killed in a road accident in the city on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nezarul, 45. He was posted in Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) as a constable.

BMP Traffic Police Inspector Abdur Rahim said Nezarul was coming to the police lines from Rupatali area in the evening riding by an auto-rickshaw.

At around 7:30pm, a Jhalokati-bound bus of 'Doyel Paribahan' hit the auto-rickshaw in front of Dikal Bari in the city, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Nezarul was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the traffic police inspector added.









