Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a minor girl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Narayanganj and Pabna, in two days.

BHOLA: A man was hacked to death by his wife in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Farhad Hossain Titab Munshi, 45, was a resident of No. 8 Rahita Village under Ali Nagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Farhad often locked into altercations with his wife Nurunnahar, 35, over family issues.

However, the couple locked into an altercation at dawn n Sunday.

At one stage of the altercation, Nurunnahar hacked her husband with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Nurunnahar. She confessed of killing her husband during primary interrogation.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A minor was killed after being raped by her grandfather in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Samia Akhter, 9, was the daughter of Selim Mia, a resident of Madhukhali Village in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at Madhukhali Government Primary School.

Police arrested Mosharraf Mia, 45, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Kenduapara Village under Kanchan Municipality, in this connection.

Later, Samia's mother Parul Begum became the plaintiff and filed a case against her uncle Mosharraf Mia and four to five other unidentified persons with Rupganj PS.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rupganj PS Shahidul Islam said the accused Mosharraf Mia came to visit his niece Parul Begum's house in Madhukhali Village on Friday morning. After a while, he went out of the house with Samia saying that he would buy her biscuits, but they did not return.

After finding them nowhere, Samia's mother Parul Begum informed the matter to police.

Meanwhile, locals caught Mosharraf and handed him over to police.

He confessed of killing Samia after raping her during interrogation.

Based on his information, police recovered Samia's body from a bush adjacent to Suriyabo Cemetery in the morning.

Later, the body was sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

PABNA: A man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Bishal Bhari, 22, was the son of Uttam Bhari, a resident of Ananta Chhota Harijan Colony in the district.

Police sources said there had been a family dispute in between Bishal and the elder brother of his wife for long.

However, an altercation took place in between them in Ananta Bazar area at around 10am.

At one stage of the altercation, his brother-in-law stabbed Bishal and fled the scene, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Bishal and took him to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









