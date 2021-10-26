Two held with gold bars in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Oct 25: Two people were arrested along with 12 gold bars in separate drives in Birampur and Hakimpur upazilas of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with eight gold bars from Birampur Upazila on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Golzar Hossain, 50, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Damedarpur Village under Katla Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Katla Bazar at around 7pm and arrested him with the gold bars.

After filing a case with Birampur PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man along with four gold bars worth about Tk 30 lakh from Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

Detained Nazrul Islam Naju, 50, is a resident of Raibag Village.

BGB-20 Battalion Commanding Officer Col Rafiqul Islam said on information that a man will carry gold bars for smuggling through Hili border, a team of BGB conducted a search operation in Raibag area at around 9pm am and nabbed Nazrul.

The BGB members also recovered four gold bars weighing 466 grams from his possession.









