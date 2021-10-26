Video
Home Countryside

Betel leaf orchards damaged at Betagi

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Betel leaf orchards damaged at Betagi

Betel leaf orchards damaged at Betagi

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Oct 25: Heavy rainfall due to depression in the Bay of Bengal caused abnormal swelling to the Bishkhali River in Betagi Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, betel leaf orchards were damaged. Growers are in disarray to count losses. It was estimated that they would suffer a loss of Taka one crore.   
According to sources concerned, betel leaf has been farmed on 275 hectares of land in seven unions and in Begati Municipality. There are over 500 growers and more than 2,500 orchards in the upazila. But number of growers is higher in Bibichini, Mokamia, Buramazumdar and Sarishabari unions.
The upazila is known for betel leaf. After meeting local demand, crore of taka betel leaf is sent to Dhaka, Chattogram and other    districts.
Grower Krishna Kanta Gharami of Ward No. 3 of Betagi Municipality said, the damage will not be so much if water is receded from orchards soon. But if the water remains stranded, orchards will get rotted and the damage will be huge.
Professor of Genetics and Plants Breeding Department Dr. Santosh Kumar Basu of Patuakhali Science and Technology University said, due to stranded water in  betel leaf orchards, leaves will grow toadstool; these will be yellowish and will get dropped, and these will be rotten.
The rainfall has declined, but the water is still stranded. Orchards and low areas are under water.
Grower Ratan Haldar at Mokamia Union said, orchards are still in rain water.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain Mazumdar said, if the rain is receded quickly, the damage will not be so much. The authorities concerned have been informed of the damage, he added.


