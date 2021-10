An orientation workshop on the development of women and children









An orientation workshop on the development of women and children was held at Kaptai Upazila Parishad in Rangamati on Monday. Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mafizul Haque was present as chief guest while Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamsul Alam Chowdhury presided over the programme. photo: observer