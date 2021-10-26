Video
116 village police members get bicycles

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondents

At least 116 members of village police have received bicycles free of cost in two districts- Chattogram and Rangamati, recently.
CHATTOGRAM: Some 66 village police members in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Sunday received bicycles free of cost.
The distribution programme was held on the upazila parishad premises where Member of Parliament from Chattogram-8 constituency Moslem Uddin Ahmed was present as chief guest.
Boalkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmun Nahar presided over the programme.
Lawmaker Moslem Uddin said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. By this bicycle distribution, their work will be more    dynamic.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurul Alam, Vice-Chairman SM Selim, Boalkhali Municipality Mayor Jahurul Islam Jahur and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS) Abdul Karim, among others, were also present during the distribution.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Some 50 village police members in the district's Kaptai Upazila have received bicycles free of cost.
The distribution programme funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives was held on the Kaptai Upazila Parishad premises on Tuesday morning.
Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan said village police members have been working hard in day and night to maintain peace at villages. In this bicycle distribution, their work will be more    dynamic.
Among others, Kaptai PS OC Md Nasir Uddin, and Kaptai Upazila Press Club president Md Kabir Hossain, were present during the distribution.


