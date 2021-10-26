Video
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Elections In Six Unions Under Barishal Sadar

314 candidates submit nomination papers

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 25: A total of 314 candidates submitted their nomination papers for posts of chairmen, members and reserved seat members in six unions in Sadar Upazila of the  district.
Of them, 33 candidates submitted nomination papers for chairmen posts, 210 member posts, and 71 filed nomination papers for posts of reserved seat members.
According to Election Commission (EC) sources, six chairman candidates submitted nomination papers for Ray Pasha Karapur Union, while 34 candidates for general member posts and 12 for reserved member posts.
For the post of chairman of Char Moni Union five candidates submitted nomination paper, while 40 for general member posts and 15 for reserved member posts.
Seven candidates submitted nomination papers of chairman for Char Kaua Union, while  31 for general member posts and 9 for reserved member posts.
Three candidates submitted nomination papers for the chairman post of Shaestabad Union, while 34 for general member posts and 11 for reserved member posts.
Five candidates submitted nomination papers for the chairman post of Chadpur Union, while 36 for general member posts and 14 for reserved member posts.
Four candidates submitted nomination papers for the chairman post of In Chandra Mohan Union, while 35 for general member posts and 10 for reserved member posts.
Of the chairman candidates, six ones belong to Awami League (AL), while another six ones are AL rebel candidates; six ones belong to Islamic Andolon, two belong to Jatiya Party, 19 candidates belong to Jammat and BNP as independent candidates.
Returning Officer A. Mannan said that scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 26 while withdrawal date is October  27, and election symbol will also be distributed on October 27.


« PreviousNext »

