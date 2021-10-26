Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Naogaon and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 268 bottles of phensedyl in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.

The arrested persons are Asmaul Hossain, 26, son of Abul Khayer of Rupnarayanpur Village in the upazila, and Mosharaf Hossain, 36, son of late Sharif Uddin of Bahrampur Dakshinpara Village in Panchbibi Upazila of Joypurhat.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Joypurhat Camp led by its Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir and Squad Commander Additional Superintend of Police Zahid conducted a drive in Rupnarayanpur area at around 5am, and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl.

The arrested confessed of drug dealing in the area for long during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two drug dealers along with 54kg of hemp in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Md Dulal Mia, 42, son of late Jalu Mia, and Sabbir Mia, 20, son of late Elahi Mia, residents of Kamal Mura area in the upazila.

DNC sources said on information that Dulal and Sabbir sitting near a paddy field in Nazarpur area under Paharpur Union at night with a purpose to smuggle the hemp, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there and arrested them red-handed with the contraband drugs.











