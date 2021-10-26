Video
Home Countryside

Pest attack on T-Aman plants frustrates Bhaluka farmers

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Md Asaduzzaman Sumon

A pest-attacked Aman paddy field in Bhaluka Upazila. photo: observer

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 25: Pest attack in transplanted Aman (T-Aman) fields in Bhaluka Upazila of the district is going on unabated.
Farmers have been frustrated seeing their affected T-Aman fields.
According to official sources, leaf-wrapping insect and BLB (Bean Leaf Beetle) insect are destroying growing paddy fields of T-Aman in the upazila.
A recent visit by this correspondent of The Daily Observer found reddish T-Aman fields in Jokadora Baide area of Sonakhali Village at Dakatia Union under the upazila; paddy plants are dying
Sonakhali Village's Farmer Ahammad Ali's two katha field of T-Aman has got completely destroyed.
Farmer Noor Mohamad's 11 katha field of T-Aman have been attacked by current insect; roots of plants are being sucked by small insects; and bunches of plants are getting yellowish to die. These sucking insects are white and numerous in number.
He said, he did not get any officials of Department of Agriculture Extension to take advice. So he purchased insecticides according to dealer. He has already spent about Tk 10,000 to check the pest attack by spraying the insecticide in his fields.
Farmer Panna Ali has purchased insecticide from dealer's shop to spray in his four katha field. Another Abdus Sattar has also sprayed insecticide in his about 10 katha of land.
While contacted over mobile phone Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Abdulla AL Masud confirmed pest attack in his block. He said pest has attacked on T-Aman fields in Chanpur, Angargarah, Dakatia Hizlipara areas under his block. These are BLB and leaf wrapping insects, and necessary measure is being taken, he added.
Besides, these insects have attacked in some fields of Hobirbari Paragaon, Uthura, Chamiadi, Viabaha and Panchgaon areas.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Zemin Zahan said, the attack by such insects might be caused due to rough weather of hot sun in day and cold at night. "We are trying to check the pest attack," he added.


