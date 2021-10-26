Amnesty to shutter HK offices, blames security law

HONG KONG, Oct 25: Amnesty International said Monday it will shutter its Hong Kong offices because of the threat posed to staff by a national security law that has fronted a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the business hub.

The decision came the same day a court in the Chinese city convicted a former food delivery driver of inciting secession by shouting slogans in the second national security case to come to trial.

China imposed the law last year in response to massive and often violent democracy protests, transforming Hong Kong's political, cultural and legal landscape and introducing mainland-style speech curbs. The decision ends more than four decades of the international human rights group's presence in the city. Amnesty maintains two offices in Hong Kong. The first is a local branch that focuses on human rights and campaigns in the city itself. -AFP