Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:06 AM
Johnson voices concern COP26 'might go wrong'

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

LONDON, Oct 25: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he was "very worried" that the 12-day COP26 climate summit he will host in Glasgow from later this week "might go wrong".
"I'm very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it's touch and go," Johnson said, as he fielded questions from the youngsters aged eight to 12. "It's very, very far from clear that we'll get the progress that we need. "It's very, very difficult, but I think it can be done."
The British premier said that the gathering running from Sunday to November 12 in the Scottish city was "perhaps the most important summit that this country has had in our lifetimes".
It will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments.    -AFP


