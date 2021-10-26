Sonia calls Congress meeting today

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of Congress general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC chiefs on Tuesday at party headquarters to discuss the training, membership programmes and chalking out a strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls, said sources.

According to sources, during the meeting, organisational polls, which are expected to take place next year, would also be discussed and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has already issued a circular for the meeting. During Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on October 16, it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1.

As five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur - will go for polls early next year, the Congress party is facing a big challenge to get back to power in four states and retaining the government in Punjab.

As frontal organisations like Indian Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress and the party's Social Media department have passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as party president, it is expected chorus will be heard in the meeting on Tuesday. In the CWC meet last week, CMs of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively, and other leaders had requested Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party president post. On this, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi has assured to consider their requests. -NDTV









