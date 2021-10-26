Video
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:05 AM
Myanmar threatens to skip ASEAN summit starting today

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

YANGON, Oct 25: Myanmar's junta threatened on Monday to skip an ASEAN summit after the bloc said the country's military chief could not attend over doubts about the government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis.
Brunei, which currently leads the 10-nation bloc, will host the three-day meetings starting Tuesday by video due to coronavirus concerns. The talks will be joined by President Joe Biden and the leaders of China and Russia, and are expected to spotlight Myanmar's worsening crisis and the pandemic as well as security and economic issues.
ASEAN's unprecedented sanctioning of Myanmar strayed from its bedrock principles of non-interference in each other's domestic affairs and deciding by consensus, meaning just one member can effectively shoot down a group decision. Myanmar cited the violation of those principles enshrined in the group's charter in rejecting the decision to bar its military leader from the summit.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests and a violent crackdown on dissent. Earlier this month the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- under international pressure to broker a diplomatic solution to the conflict -- excluded junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from a forthcoming leaders' summit.
The exclusion from the October 26-28 meeting in Brunei "broke ASEAN principles", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told local media on Monday. He confirmed the bloc had instead invited a "non-political" representative -- director general of the foreign affairs ministry Chan Aye.    -AFP


