Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Sports

Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

MILAN, OCT 25: Paulo Dybala saved Juventus on Sunday with a controversial late penalty which earned his team a 1-1 draw at Inter Milan, while Napoli's perfect start to the season came to an end with a goalless draw at Roma.
Argentina forward Dybala slotted home his spot-kick with a minute left after Denzel Dumfries was ruled to have kicked Alex Sandro as he tried to clear the ball, a decision that enraged Inter to the point that coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off by referee Maurizio Mariani.
His leveller came in his first appearance after a month out with a thigh injury, the 27-year-old coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.
"We were up against a very good team and given the way the game was going, we're happy with the point," Dybala said to DAZN.
Juve are up to sixth on 15 points, level with Atalanta and Fiorentina, while champions Inter are seven points behind Napoli and city rivals AC Milan in third place.
Inter thought they had won the match thanks to a goal from Edin Dzeko, who rolled into an empty net in the 17th minute after Hakan Calhanoglu's rocket of a shot rebounded to him off the crossbar.
It was another important goal from Dzeko, who also starred in Inter's 3-1 Champions League win over Sheriff Tiraspol midweek and has quickly become a fan favourite at the San Siro after arriving from Roma in the summer.
Juve were fortunate to get a point, not only because of the way the penalty came about, but because of another underwhelming display.
Massimiliano Allegri's side offered little in the way of goal threat even after the introduction of Federico Chiesa and Dybala just after the hour mark.
Inter, meanwhile, were livid at being denied a win in what is traditionally their biggest domestic home match of the season thanks to what they saw as a very soft penalty.
"That was the only way we were going to concede a goal... we ran the game from start to finish, we gave them nothing," said Inzaghi to DAZN.
"I'm not happy because the referee is two metres away, says everything is fine and then is called (by VAR)... we deserved more."
Napoli's winning streak ended at eight games following their draw at the Stadio Olimpico.
Both sides will be ruing missed chances which could have decided a tight, at times bad-tempered, match between two rivals in which both coaches were sent off.
Roma boss Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands for dissent with nine minutes left while an incredulous Luciano Spalletti was shown a red card after the final whistle for what referee Davide Massa thought was sarcastic applause.
It was a decent result for Roma, who needed a good showing following their 6-1 humilation at the hands of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dybala saves Juve at Inter, Napoli's perfect start ends
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille
Barca condemn fans abusing Koeman after Clasico defeat
Solskjaer hanging on after Man Utd's historic humiliation
Real Madrid beat struggling Barcelona
Ben Stokes boosts England's Ashes cause
Proud to have made history against India: Babar
CRAB annual sports begins Nov 8


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft