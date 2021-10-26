Video
Ben Stokes boosts England's Ashes cause

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

LONDON, OCT 25: Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to the England squad for the tour of Australia later this year, delivering a huge boost in their bid to reclaim the Ashes.
The 30-year-old said he is refreshed after taking time out from the game both for his mental health and also underwent two operations on a fractured left index finger.
"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement Monday.
"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia."
Ashley Giles, managing director of England's Men's cricket, said Stokes's return to the squad was terrific news but he added due to lack of game time they needed to move cautiously.
"Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us.
"Having not played for some time, we will move forward cautiously over the next few weeks to ensure he is fully prepared across all facets of his game. "Ahead of a very busy period of cricket, we continue to remain mindful of the stresses on all our personnel, and our primary focus continues to be the wellbeing of all of our players and support staff."    -AFP


