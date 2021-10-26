Proud to have made history against India: Babar

DUBAI, OCT 25: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday said he and his players were 'proud' to have made history by beating India for the first time in a World Cup match.

Pakistan humiliated their arch-rivals romping to a ten-wicket victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, sparking starkly-contrasting reactions.

The win was Pakistan's first in 13 World Cup matches (seven in the 50 over World Cup and six in the Twenty20 World Cup) dating back to 1992 in Australia.

"It is definitely a proud moment for me as well as for all my players that we have made history," Babar told AFP in an exclusive interview.

Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi put India on the back foot from the start with the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul off his first seven deliveries.

He finished with 3-31 after dismissing India's top scorer, skipper Virat Kohli for 57 in a total of 151-7 in 20 overs.

Babar along with fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan knocked off the target in 17.5 overs without losing a single wicket.

Babar hit 68 not out while Rizwan finished with an undefeated 79.

"We realise how important and how much needed that win is as everyone wanted us to win and to have made history is one of the defining moments in our careers,"said Babar.

"I had said before the match that records are meant to be broken so we have broken that jinx and we are very happy, in fact the whole country is happy and celebrating."

Babar said the 'special' match was as usual of high intensity.

"All of us know that when Pakistan plays India there is very high intensity and it's a pressure game," he said.

"The whole world waits for this match, so it is a special match."

Babar admitted the noise in the stadium made his task of arranging his fielders tough.

"The stadium was nearly packed," said Babar of the Dubai stadium where a 70 percent crowd was allowed in under relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. -AFP





