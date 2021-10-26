CRAB annual sports begins Nov 8

The annual sports carnival of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters' Association (CRAB) is set to begin on 8 November. The indoor sporting events are Chess, Carrom, Call Bridge, International Bridge and Shooting while the outdoor events are Mini Marathon, Football and Cricket. Some 300 members of CRAB had registered to participate in different events. In this regard, a press meet was held at the CRAB office on Monday. There the association's President Mizan Malik, General Secretary Alauddin Arif, sponsor Walton Group's Senior Executive Director (Games and Sports) FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn divulged details of the carnival to media. photo: Observer DESK