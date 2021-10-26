Video
Sylhet Medical Univ renamed after Bangamata

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

The proposal to change the name of the newly established Sylhet Medical University to 'Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University', the wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been approved.
The proposal was approved at the university's third syndicate meeting on Monday (October 25th). Sylhet Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof.  Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury presided over the meeting. The meeting unanimously decided to take necessary steps to rename the university. The meeting also discussed other issues including the proposed development plan for the construction of a permanent campus of the university.
Among the members of the university syndicate present at the meeting were former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz MP, National Professor Dr. Shahla Khatun, Bangladesh University Grants Commission Member Prof. Muhammad Alamgir, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Pro-VC Prof Dr. Chayef Uddin Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Medical Association-BMA Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Director General of the Department of Health Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman, R.T.M. International founder Dr. Ahmed Al-Kabir, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health Shakhawat Hossain, Acting Registrar and Director (Finance) of the University Naimul Haque Chowdhury.



