HC summons ACC IO over allegation of demanding bribe

The High Court (HC) on Monday summoned Md Alamgir Hossain, an assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), also an investigation officer (IO), for demanding unethical benefit during an investigation of two graft cases.

The court asked IO Alamgir Hossain to appear before it on November 7 to explain his position regarding the demand of bribe.

The court also issued a rule asking the IO why demanding unethical benefit during an investigation should not be declared illegal.

Besides, the HC asked the ACC to postpone investigation against the IO till disposal of the rule.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman issued the summon and rule after holding hearing on a writ petition filed for changing the investigation officer of two ACC cases.

Earlier, on March 2, the HC asked the petitioner's lawyer who claimed to have the video clip of the incident to submit it before the court on March 7 next.

Adv Md Kamal Hossain appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik and Assitant Attoirney General Anna Khanam Koli represented the State.

According to the case documents, the ACC sent a letter on March 3 in 2019, upon Md Abdul Kuddus Howlader, a former Sub-Register of Dhaka registry office, and his wife Mahinoor Begum to submit the returns of their assets.

Complying with the letter they submitted returns of their assets on March 20 in 2019.

Receiving the return of the assets ACC Assistant Director Md Alamgir Hossain filed two cases against Abdul Kuddus Howlader and his wife Mahinoor Begum.

Then the accused surrendered before the HC and secured anticipatory bail on November 25 last year and later they also secured bail from the court of the senior special judge of Dhaka on December 1of the same year.

The cases are still under investigation and no report has yet been submitted to the court. According to the writ petition, the accused on February 1 this year filed application to the chairman of the ACC for changing the investigation officer of the cases as the officer demanded unethical benefit from them.

As the chairman of the ACC did not take any action over the prayer for changing investigation officer, the accused persons filed a writ petition with the HC on February 28 seeking the same demand.





