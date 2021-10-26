DSCC’s most risky area ‘dengue-free’ in 2 months

On August 22, the Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) No 2 ward (Basabo and Goran) was declared as the 'most risky' area for dengue infection by the Health Directorate.

Shortly afterwards, the DSCC launched a campaign to rid the area of dengue menace and the authorities declared the area 'dengue-free' within two months with a few innovative steps using the existing manpower and infrastructure.

"Like other wards in DSCC, we were working routinely to prevent dengue. But since the beginning of July, the number of dengue patients in our area increased alarmingly," Suye Man Joo, the Chief Executive Officer of DSCC Region 2, told the Daily Observer.

"Then I realized, in order to check dengue outbreak here, we have to go beyond the conventional routine work. And we started creating awareness among the workers in under construction buildings, along with the building owners," said the official.

"Inspecting the apartments, we found that most of the time clean water accumulates under the water pump of the buildings. To solve this problem, we talked to security guards of the houses.

"There are also many canals in this area where water accumulates. We took steps to ensure the flow of water in those canals as well as increase the amount of disinfectant sprayed over there."

"Borhan Biswas, a resident of DSCC 2 No Ward, told the Daily Observer, "Two of our neighbours died of dengue in July and August, when the disease took an alarming turn. In order to overcome the situation, the DSCC took various measures to create awareness among people."

"Due to frequent applying of insecticides and larvicides with foggers and spray machines, mosquito was almost gone," he said. Mentioning that, now initiatives are not being taken like before to kill mosquitoes,

Borhan, however, suggested that there should be no laxity in the anti-mosquito drives.

"Now mosquitoes are found again but not like before. Besides, Anopheles mosquito is likely to increase during the winter. Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent its spread in our area," he said.

Describing the steps taken by DSCC, Suye Man Joo said, "Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh always supervised these programmes. We had 13 mosquito extermination workers in DSCC ward No 2. I brought 11 more mosquito exterminators from our adjacent wards, and this time I managed the programme with 24 mosquito exterminators." "In addition, we arranged drives by mobile courts in the buildings where Aedes mosquito larvae were found despite the awareness campaign. Fines were imposed to those responsible.

"The media has also played an important role with the mobile court to remove the Aedes mosquito larvae from the homes of prominent people in the area. Through these programmes DSCC was able to create awareness among all classes of people," he added.

Sue Men Joe said, "In addition, according to the information of DG Health, DSCC officials visit every house of the dengue patients in Region 2 and take special measures in those houses. In this case, however, the information given by DG Health was 50 percent wrong."

Large area of Kamalapur Railway Station in DSCC Zone-2 was highly risky zone for Aedes mosquito breeding," said Sue Men Joe and added, Kamalapur Railway Station authority has special budget and manpower for mosquito eradication but they did not use them.







