Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:03 AM
Pirganj Arson attacks

Shibir activist, Imam arrested

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Oct 25: Police has arrested an activist of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami, and a local Imam over their suspected involvement in arson attacks on Hindu houses in Pirganj.
The suspects were identified as Mamun Mondal and Omar Faruk. Mamun was apprehended in Gaibandha's Sadullahpur and Omar in Pirganj's Ramnathpur on Sunday, according to Suresh Chandra, Officer-in-Charge of Pirganj Police Station.
"Mamun was actively involved with Chhatra Shibir from 2012. Later, he lived in Malaysia for some time. Omar Faruk has been the Imam at Pirganj South Bus Stand mosque," said Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarkar.
An angry mob burnt down Hindu homes in Majhipara village on October 17 over an alleged blasphemous post on Facebook.  Shibir activist Mamun 'sprinkled petrol and lit the fire' that night, said Suresh Chandra.
As many as 15 families lost all of their belongings when 21 houses were burnt. The arsonists also looted their belongings.
A total of three cases were filed under the Digital Security Act over the incident, while a separate case was filed over the vandalism and arson attack. Police have arrested 68 people in connection with the cases so far.


