Feasibility study for third Karnaphuli Bridge likely to begin mid-November

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 25: The appointed consultant for the third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat is expected to begin works from the middle of November next.

Gulam Mustafa Project Director told the Daily Observer that the Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation had signed an agreement on October 22 last with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

He said, the Yooshin team will arrive in Bangladesh in the second week of November and may begin the works of the bridge.

"The Yooshin expert team will complete the feasibility study within the next seven months," he said.

The consultant will conduct a feasibility study of the bridge again and prepare a revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP).

Gulam Mustafa hoped that the works of the project may begin in April next year.

Meanwhile, the financer of the project, South Korea is now ready to begin the works of the bridge. But due to corona pandemic, the arrangement of necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed.

Gulam Mustafa, the appointed Consultant will survey the site and revised the existing DPP.

Meanwhile, the South Korean side has agreed to fund the 50 per cent additional cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 per cent.

The total costing of the bridge will now increase to Taka 4,000 crore due to rising of the height to 12.2- metre as per propoasl of the BIWTA.

Meanwhile, the engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost at Taka 1500 crore. South Korea agreed to finance of 100 million US dollar. But with the increase of height to 12.2- metre, the estimated cost has already exceed 4,000 crore.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of bridge.

So, Bangladesh Railway held a bilateral meeting with the financer South Korea on February 1 last.

In the meeting South Korea agreed to finance 50 per cent of the enhanced cost while the rest will be provided by the Bangladesh government. Presently, they are going for preparation of the fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) keeping its height at 12.2- metre.

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea had earlier completed the study and submitted it to the government which had been cancelled later on.

Railway sources said, the government undertook the project to construct a bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line. The Prime Minister directed the Railway Ministry to keep the height of the proposed bridge at 12.2- metre. Accordingly, she directed the ministry concerned to prepare a design and the Development Project Proposal as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge, an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chittagong division, over the Karnaphuli with the rest of the country is now in dilapidated condition. This 239m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chittagong-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people, it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge.

For this reason, the government has decided to repair it. So, a BUET expert team visited the site on October 9 last. They opined for repair of the bridge which might begin in January next year.












