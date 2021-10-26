Why Regent’s Shahed should not be granted bail: HC

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned of the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain why Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed should not be granted bail in a case filed on charge of laundering Tk 11.2 crore.

The respondents have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule after hearing a petition filed by Mohammad Shahed seeking bail in the case.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon appeared for Shahed while Adv Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

Earlier, the same HC bench denied bail to Mohammad Shahed in the money laundering case.

Ibrahim Hossain, an Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed the case on August 25 last year against Shahed and Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez at Uttara West Police Station on charge of laundering 11.02 crore.

Shahed was arrested on July 15 last year from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country on a boat.

Earlier, On July 6, law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients extra fees.

The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman Mohammad Shahed, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.









