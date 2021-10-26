190 more hospitalized with dengue

Some 190 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 154 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 36 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 22,688 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 25. Among them, a total of 21,740 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 861. Of them, 703 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 158 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 87 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 17 in October so far.

Among 22,688 infected, 4,491 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 19 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 80 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barisal and Mymensingh divisions.





