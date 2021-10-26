

Dhaka Bank holds review Meeting for Sylhet branches

Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Bank Limited was present as chief guest while Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank presided over the Meeting.

Among others, Founder Vice Chairman A.T.M. Hayatuzzaman Khan, Director Altaf Hossain Sarker, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Abu Jafar; Deputy Managing Directors A K M Shahnawaj, A M M Moyen Uddin and Chief Financial Officer Sahabub Alam Khan were present on the occasion.

Business Review Meeting-2021 of Dhaka Bank Limited for Sylhet Region Branches was held recently at Nazimgarh Garden Resort, Sylhet, says a press release. The Meeting reviewed details plan to achieve all business targets set for the year 2021 and loan recovery plans for the year 2021.