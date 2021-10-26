

GIB opens branches at Mohammadpur, Keraniganj

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank virtually inaugurated the operation of both the branches as chief guest.

Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.



















Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opened two branches namely Mohammadpur Chowrasta Branch, Dhaka and Dakshin Keraniganj Branch, Keraniganj on Monday, says a press release.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank virtually inaugurated the operation of both the branches as chief guest.Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.