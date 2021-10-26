

MBL holds training on internal control, compliance

Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the bank inaugurated the training programme.

Speaking on the occasion Chowdhury advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the circulars from central bank and meticulously follow audit guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safe guard bank's interest at all times.

S.M. Salim Uddin, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy attended as guest of honor. Javed Tariq, Principal of Training Institute moderated the training program with the assistance of faculties of the institute.









