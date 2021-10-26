Video
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Business

Banking Events

MBL holds training on internal control, compliance

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

MBL holds training on internal control, compliance

MBL holds training on internal control, compliance

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a two- day training for the officials of Internal Control and Compliance Division (ICCD) at Head Office recently. Resource personnel from Bangladesh Bank Training Academy and officials from respective departments of central bank conducted the training sessions, says a press release.
Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the bank inaugurated the training programme.
Speaking on the occasion Chowdhury advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the circulars from central bank and meticulously follow audit guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safe guard bank's interest at all times.
S.M. Salim Uddin, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy attended as guest of honor. Javed Tariq, Principal of Training Institute moderated the training program with the assistance of faculties of the institute.






