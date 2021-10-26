Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Business

Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners

Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners

One-day captain of Bangladesh cricket team Tamim Iqbal, the brand ambassador of Nagad, the mobile financial service (MFS) of the Postal Department, handed over motorbikes to the winners of the ongoing cash-in service campaign of the MFS.
The winners received the motorbikes on the Channel 71 show "Nagad presents Tamim Iqbal" after the T20 World Cup Match on Sunday, says a press release.
This week's winners were Khondker Riazul Haque and Md Mazharul Islam, both residents of Dhaka. During the gift handover ceremony, Tamim spoke with them and asked about the secret of their high score.
The campaign, launched on the occasion of the T20 World Cup, will continue until November 14. Under the campaign, Nagad users can win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, recharging mobile phones, and playing the T20 quiz. At the same time, the first five users in every minute will win BDT 100 bonus.   
About the campaign, Tamim Iqbal said: "The love of the general people will carry the cricket of the country to a different height. Everyone should avail more and more bonus and bike offers by participating in the Nagad quiz."
Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said: "Nagad always ensures exciting offers ad services for its users. That's why Nagad is the name for trust and reliability for 5.5 crore users."
How to participate in the quiz: Nagad has rolled out the campaign on the occasion of the T20 World Cup. In order to participate, the user must add money of a minimum or above BDT 1,000 from any merchant point or from any Visa or MasterCard within 10 am to 9.59 pm.
Along with the cash-in, the user has to do mobile recharge and play the T20 quiz on the Nagad app. The three tasks have to be completed on the same day. Based on the highest score in the T20 quiz, one customer can win a motorbike every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank holds review Meeting for Sylhet branches
EBL signs payroll agreement with SEBL DX
GIB opens branches at Mohammadpur, Keraniganj
MBL holds training on internal control, compliance
IFC, BFIU to promote secure banking, financial inclusion
Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners
BD Trade and Investment Summit begins today
Tax receipts fell behind target by Tk 6,343cr in July-Sept


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft