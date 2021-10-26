

Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners

The winners received the motorbikes on the Channel 71 show "Nagad presents Tamim Iqbal" after the T20 World Cup Match on Sunday, says a press release.

This week's winners were Khondker Riazul Haque and Md Mazharul Islam, both residents of Dhaka. During the gift handover ceremony, Tamim spoke with them and asked about the secret of their high score.

The campaign, launched on the occasion of the T20 World Cup, will continue until November 14. Under the campaign, Nagad users can win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, recharging mobile phones, and playing the T20 quiz. At the same time, the first five users in every minute will win BDT 100 bonus.

About the campaign, Tamim Iqbal said: "The love of the general people will carry the cricket of the country to a different height. Everyone should avail more and more bonus and bike offers by participating in the Nagad quiz."

Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said: "Nagad always ensures exciting offers ad services for its users. That's why Nagad is the name for trust and reliability for 5.5 crore users."

How to participate in the quiz: Nagad has rolled out the campaign on the occasion of the T20 World Cup. In order to participate, the user must add money of a minimum or above BDT 1,000 from any merchant point or from any Visa or MasterCard within 10 am to 9.59 pm.

Along with the cash-in, the user has to do mobile recharge and play the T20 quiz on the Nagad app. The three tasks have to be completed on the same day. Based on the highest score in the T20 quiz, one customer can win a motorbike every day.





















