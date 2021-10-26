Nigeria to launch eNaira digital currency

ABUJA, Oct 25: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will officially launch the country's eNaira digital currency on Monday, the central bank said, a first in Africa.

Africa's biggest economy will adopt a central bank-backed digital currency as it moves to tap into the local popularity of crypto and virtual money.

"The launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the Central Bank of Nigeria," the bank said in a statement on its Facebook page.

It said following the launch further modifications and enhancements would be made to allow all to benefit, especially those in rural areas and those without banking.

A website and eNaira electronic wallet application are already working. AFP











