Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:01 AM
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IPDC, BSCMS launch Supply Chain Excellence Awards

IPDC Finance Limited, in collaboration with Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society (BSCMS), has launched Bangladesh Supply Chain Excellence Awards (BSCEA) 2021.
The inauguration ceremony took place at a press conference held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Sunday. This is the 4th edition of this prestigious BSCEA which was first held on 2018.  International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA) as knowledge partner is part of this initiative, says a press release.
In its continuation, BSCEA 2021 will be recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions from July 2020 to June 2021 in advancing supply chain knowledge and practices across the industries that operate in Bangladesh, and encourage Supply Chain Management (SCM) professionals, who play a significant role in the supply chain ecosystem.
Both organizations and individuals can submit their nominations online at www.bsceabd.com across 11 categories, which are: Supply Chain Collaboration and Partnering, Supply Chain Talent Development, Manufacturing Excellence, Supply Chain Finance Management, Logistics and Transportation Management, Customer Service, Warehousing and Distribution, Supply Chain Planning Process, Supply Chain Sustainability, Technology as Supply Chain Enabler, Young Supply Chain Talent of the Year, and Supply Chain Professional of the Year.
Nominations are being accepted effective from Sunday, October 24 and will be accepted till  November 20 next. The esteemed jury panel will select the best cases as the winners for BSCEA 2021. Awardees will receive crests and certificates as recognition.
IPDV Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam said: "As a financial intermediary, we feel responsible to ensure our SME and corporate sector remain competitive globally, for which excellence in the supply chain management is indispensable. IPDC strongly believes in the importance of collaboration to influence the activity, experience, and resources of an organization. Hence, IPDC collaborated with BSCMS to recognize the best practices in Supply Chain Management through Bangladesh Supply Chain Excellence Awards."
BSCMS President Naquib Khan stated: "The success of any business, amid fierce competition and global challenges, is inextricably linked to the performance of its supply chain. We want to recognize those achievers for their contributions in SCM."
CEO of ISCEA (Asia) Ejazur Rahman, Additional Managing Director of IPDC Finance Rizwan Dawood Shams and Executive editor & Publisher of The Business Standard Sharier Khan were also present among others in the inauguration ceremony.


