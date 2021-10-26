Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Business

Alamgir Kabir of MI Cement re-elected BCMA president

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Alamgir Kabir of MI Cement re-elected BCMA president

Alamgir Kabir of MI Cement re-elected BCMA president

Md Alamgir Kabir, vice-chairman of MI Cement Factory Ltd with the brand name Crown Cement, has been re-elected president of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association or BCMA.
Md Shahidullah, managing director of Metorcem Cement Ltd and chairman of Metrocem Group, and Zahir Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Confidence Cement Ltd, have also been re-elected the first and second vice-president of the BCMA respectively.
The elections were held at the 20th annual general meeting of the BCMA at the association's premises in Dhaka on Saturday.
Apart from serving as vice-chairman of MI Cement Factory Ltd, he is also serving as the chairman of GPH Ispat Ltd and director of Premier Cement Mills Ltd.
The other members of the newly elected executive committee of the BCMA are: Treasurer Faizur Rahman Bakul (Noapara Cement), and executive members Abdul Khaleque Pervez (Diamond Cement), Md Manwar Hossain (Anwar Cement), Md. Khurshed Alam (Unique Cement), Ashraful Amin Badal (Heidelberg Cement), Kh Kingshuk Hossain (Bashundhara Cement), Saif Rahman (Seven Rings Cement), Amirul Haque (Premier Cement), Asadul Haque Sufyani (Bengal Cement), Mahmud Hasan (Siam City Cement) and Khairul Alam (Shah Cement).
"Working with the policymakers to flourish the cement sector as well as to keep the consumers' interest up will be our main task," Alamgir said in immediate reaction, noting that the coronavirus pandemic has hit hard all the business sectors, including the cement industry.
Around Tk 420 billion has been invested in the cement sector, and government support is necessary to keep the investment safe, he said.
Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Mostafa Kamal had also served as the president of the BCMA.
    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank holds review Meeting for Sylhet branches
EBL signs payroll agreement with SEBL DX
GIB opens branches at Mohammadpur, Keraniganj
MBL holds training on internal control, compliance
IFC, BFIU to promote secure banking, financial inclusion
Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners
BD Trade and Investment Summit begins today
Tax receipts fell behind target by Tk 6,343cr in July-Sept


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft