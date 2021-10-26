UK envoy Dickson visits Beximco Industrial Park



British High Commission Dhaka led by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson (middle) and Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain (2nd from right) pose along with others at Beximco Industrial Park on Sunday.

The delegation included the High Commissioner's spouse Ms. Teressa Albor, the High Commission's Bangladesh Trade and Investment Head Derek Griffiths, Governance and Political Team Head Tom Burge, says a press release.

The visit was was jointly hosted by Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain and Intertek BD Country Business Line Leader Neyamul Hasan.

Syed Naved along with top officials of Beximco Group welcomed the delegation team at Beximco Industrial Park, when it arrived at the Industrial Park at 10:15 am.

The British team visited modern PPE manufacturing facilities inside BEXIMCO PPE Park including the center of excellence Intertek lab which is in the same premises.

Beximco PPE team demonstrated production facilities and cutting edge technologies to produce hospital grade gowns, coveralls, surgical masks, respirators and non-woven fabrics for local and international markets.

The British team highly appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities for production and testing of high quality PPE in Beximco PPE park. During the visit the High Commissioner thanked Beximco for taking the timely initiative to establish such high priority facilities during this global pandemic situation, and emphasized the importance of accessibility of high quality PPE items to ensure safety of health workers.

He assured to extend his cooperation to Beximco to achieving and upholding international standards in PPE manufacturing. Syed Naved thanked Robert Chatterton Dickson and his team members for their continuous support to establish world class PPE facilities at Beximco PPE Park.

After Beximco PPE Park visit the British delegation also visited the State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facilities Including the world's largest Sustainable Washing Plant and Beximco Ceramics Plant inside BEXIMCO Industrial Park. The team had lunch at Beximco Industrial Park hosted by the Beximco Group Chairman A.S. F Rahman. The British delegation ended up their day long visit at Beximco and departed to Dhaka at 4pm.





