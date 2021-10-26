Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Business

UK announces £6 billion health spending ahead of key budget

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

LONDON, Oct 25: The British government will provide an extra £6 billion to its National Health Service to tackle backlogs built up during the pandemic, finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce in this week's budget.
All eyes will be on Sunak Wednesday as he outlines the government's tax and spending plans for the next year.
He is grappling with a range of problems thrown up by the pandemic and lockdowns, with many anticipating tax hikes to deal with record borrowing.
Sunak told the BBC on Sunday that the country would have to wait until Wednesday to find out his tax plans.
But his office released details of the £6 billion ($8.25 billion, seven billion euros) health fund for patients waiting for diagnostic tests and non-emergency operations.
Part of the funding will go towards creating 100 "one-stop-shop" diagnostic centres across England to catch life-threatening diseases such as cancer.
Sunak called it a "game-changing investment... to make sure we have the right buildings, equipment and systems to get patients the help they need."
The minister will also announce a £5 billion fund for innovative health-related projects, according to his office.
Health Minister Sajid Javid said the investment would add to coronavirus treatments and vaccines developed in the UK to battle the pandemic.
"The new investment will build on this success by accelerating the discovery of ground-breaking medicines and technologies," he said.
But the big-spending plans have raised questions about where the debt-wracked government is going to find the money, with free-marketers within Sunak's Conservative Party concerned that it will come from tax rises.
The country is also suffering from high inflation and supply shortages, blamed on the pandemic and Brexit.
Sunak on Sunday told Sky News that high employment levels were a sign that the government's "plan for jobs is working".
But he conceded supply shortages and high energy prices were squeezing household budgets.
Labour's Rachel Reeves, the shadow finance minister, took aim at her counterpart for not doing enough to ease the burden.
"Our priority would be easing the cost-of-living price crisis, helping businesses who have had a torrid 18 months," she told Sky News.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank holds review Meeting for Sylhet branches
EBL signs payroll agreement with SEBL DX
GIB opens branches at Mohammadpur, Keraniganj
MBL holds training on internal control, compliance
IFC, BFIU to promote secure banking, financial inclusion
Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners
BD Trade and Investment Summit begins today
Tax receipts fell behind target by Tk 6,343cr in July-Sept


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft