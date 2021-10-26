a2i, UNCDF, MSC launch FinLab BD

Financial Innovation Lab Bangladesh (FinLab BD) was launched Sunday to serve the low and moderate-income segments of Bangladesh by advancing sustainable pro-poor growth.

The Access to Information office of the government (a2i), the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and MicroSaveConsulting (MSC) have launched the FinLab BD jointly, according to a media statement.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the FinLab BD as the chief guest. Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal, a2i Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury and UNCDF Regional Coordinator for Asia Maria Perdomo attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that promoting digital financial inclusion is the core pillar of building a digital Bangladesh. The government is working to create a common platform interoperable digital transition platform for digital financial transactions. "This increases penetration of the online population alongside bringing integrity in public service delivery," he said.

In this connection, he mentioned that the government is now providing social safety net allowance to beneficiaries through mobile financial services. For this purpose, millions of MFS accounts were also created for these beneficiaries, bringing them one step closer to financial inclusion, he added.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal mentioned that FinLab will foster the innovation and capacity of FinTech in the Bangladesh market.

"Technology has tasked all aspects of our everyday life with the use of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Bangladesh Bank has built a safe, secure and efficient payment ecosystem of the country to align the payment system with the goal of digital Bangladesh and also to monitor and supervise from the central point. Bangladesh Bank will provide full support to FinLab." UNB





