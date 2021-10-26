

BBF virtually holds 6th BD Retail Congress

The 1st ever Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021 also took place following the last day of the summit by honoring different organizations through 26 Winners and 14 Honorable Mentions in different categories.

The exclusive 2-day virtual event was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) presented by Shwapno and powered by Apex, geared towards any business or organization involved in retail operations, says a press release.

This year the prestigious conference traversed the retail spectrum from RMG to Food to Superstore to Home Décor. Due to the global pandemic, the world of Retail was poised with one question- what to do during this unprecedented time? BRC wanted to delve into discussing these key challenges.

BBF Managing Director Shariful Islam gave the opening speech of the ceremony by sharing the philosophy behind BRC and stressed, "The pandemic has amplified different dimensions in the retail sector; and as we are gradually transitioning from that space we have developed a completely new need, where organized retail and organizations who offer last mile distribution are adapting with."

The two-day sessions were inaugurated by Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing, ACI Logistics Limited, and Rajan Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Footwear Ltd.

The 6th BRC: Designing the Future of Retail hosted 5 intriguing Keynote sessions. The keynote speakers at the congress were: Dr. A. K. Enamul Haque, Professor, Dept. of Economics & Dean, Faculty of Business & Economics, East West University; Shweta Chopra, Shopper Lead, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Nielsen; Daniel Hodges, Retail Technology Futurist, Founder & CEO, Retail Store Tours; Vach Pillutla, CEO, Al-Ikhsan Sports; Murali Prakash, Chairman, Ashnip Global Pvt. Ltd., Sri Lanka & Smaay Global Pty. Ltd., Australia.

The congress also had 4 astute panel discussions on topics related to the retail industry specifications. The panelists for the discussions included Dr. Mohammed Tareque Aziz, Professor of Retailing, University of Asia Pacific; Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno); Rajan Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Footwear Ltd., Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, Director Operations, Transcom Electronics Ltd., Mohammad Ashraful Alam and Chief Operating Officer, BRAC-Aarong.

The 6th BRC was organized by BBF. The title partner of the event was Shwapno and was powered by Apex and in association with The Daily Star. The congress was supported by Sindabad.com Ltd., Sailor, Daraz and Fiona. Strategic Partners- World Retail Forum and Retail Store Tours; Knowledge Partner - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Technology Partner - Aamra Technologies Ltd.; and PR Partner - Backpage PR.







