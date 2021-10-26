Video
Home Business

BGMEA, BracU to set up RMG workers’ digital repository

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (middle) and BracU Vice Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang (2nd from right) flanked by their associates pose at a MoU signing ceremony between the two sides at the BGMEA office in Dhaka on Monday.

For developing a digital repository of the workers of export oriented readymade garment (RMG) industry, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac University (BracU), a leading private university in Bangladesh.
The MoU was signed at the BGMEA Office in Dhaka on Monday in the presence of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and BracU Vice Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang.
Bangladesh RMG sector shares a history of almost four glorious decades, but comprehensive information on its employed workers is yet to bring together. Being a labour-intensive industry and having the importance of the labour force to ensure sustainable growth, it is essential to have an accurate, complete and credible data repository of the entire workforce of the RMG industry.
Realizing this context, BGMEA and BracU have stepped to collaborate on this joint project. It is to be believed that the digital repository can be utilized to design significant interventions and to formulate policies for the workers' well-being while contributing to Digital Bangladesh Vision 2021.
 "We believe the MoU signing reflects the commitment of BGMEA for a sustainable RMG industry in Bangladesh and BGMEA's vision for a healthy industrial eco-system", expressed the BGMEA President. "The digital repository will help to clarify misconception about the industry through empirical evidence" he added.
"Brac University is delighted to be a part of such industry-academia partnership and can play a vital role in bringing research integrity through this collaboration," stated by BracU VC Professor Vincent Chang.
Professor Dr. Rahim B. Talukdar, Adviser, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), BracU, remarked that "Through this digital repository, there will be knowledge and technology transfer between parties involved in the project."
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Ms. Naureen Chowdhury (Senior Programme Manager - Labor Rights, Laudes Foundation) were also present at the occasion, among others.


