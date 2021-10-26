Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Business

Asiatic Laboratories Ltd to launch Tk 95cr IPO

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited Managing Director Md. Monir Ahmed speaking at an event of his company held at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital late on Sunday.

Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited Managing Director Md. Monir Ahmed speaking at an event of his company held at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital late on Sunday.

Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited is going to launch Taka 95 crore initial public offerings in the capital market through Book Building Method subject to the approval of the Bangladesh Seccurities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
This was announced by the company at a Road Show Programme held  at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital late on Sunday.
Managing Director Md. Monir Ahmed, Chairman Mrs. Tahmina Begum, Executive Director Mr. Maqsood Ahmed, Director Operation Ms. Sadia Ahmed, Independent Director, Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer of Asiatic Laboratories Limited and other officials were present on this occasion.
Representatives of Issue Manager and Registrar of Issue, Underwriters, Merchant Banks, Fund Manager, Bond Manager, Insurance Company, DSE-CSE Trec Holders, Mutual Funds, NBFIs and other representatives as per Public Issue Rules-2015 were also present on the occasion.
To gain market share and to become a reputed pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited is participating in the IPO for Taka 95 crore subject to the approval of BSEC through Book Building Method.
After spending on the IPO, the company will use the rest of the money to build new factory buildings, capital machineries and partially repayment of s loans.
Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of the company, Monir Ahmed, said, "Successfully completing the IPO will enable us to achieve our desired production capacity and market share. According to the projected financial statement, our sales revenue in 2025 will be 287.63 crore and production capacity will increase to 2.87 crore pieces per year. This means that the sales revenue will increase by 98% from the current sales revenue and the payback period is presumed 2.5 years. We will be able to meet the market demand of Bangladesh and then export to other developed countries. This is the best time to invest in Asiatic Laboratories Ltd. and we will be able to give our shareholders the right returns and start our next milestone in the capital market. "
Over the past few years, local pharmaceutical companies have been working as game changers, with 90% of the market being dominated by local pharmaceutical companies. Recently, the pharmaceutical market has great potential and is projected to become a 6 billion market by 2025, with 114% growth from 2019. Since Asiatic has a very good reputation among the doctors because of its quality, we have a huge opportunity to set up an anti-cancer plant; Which can be supplied not only in the country but also abroad, said the officials of the company.
At present, Asiatic Laboratories Ltd. is producing 6 million tablets, 5 million capsules, 2 million injections, 1.5 million tube creams and 1.6 million bottles of syrup every year. There are approximately 285 approved drugs out of which 255 items are currently being produced.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank holds review Meeting for Sylhet branches
EBL signs payroll agreement with SEBL DX
GIB opens branches at Mohammadpur, Keraniganj
MBL holds training on internal control, compliance
IFC, BFIU to promote secure banking, financial inclusion
Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners
BD Trade and Investment Summit begins today
Tax receipts fell behind target by Tk 6,343cr in July-Sept


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft