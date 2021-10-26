Asiatic Laboratories Ltd to launch Tk 95cr IPO



Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited Managing Director Md. Monir Ahmed speaking at an event of his company held at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital late on Sunday.

This was announced by the company at a Road Show Programme held at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital late on Sunday.

Managing Director Md. Monir Ahmed, Chairman Mrs. Tahmina Begum, Executive Director Mr. Maqsood Ahmed, Director Operation Ms. Sadia Ahmed, Independent Director, Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer of Asiatic Laboratories Limited and other officials were present on this occasion.

Representatives of Issue Manager and Registrar of Issue, Underwriters, Merchant Banks, Fund Manager, Bond Manager, Insurance Company, DSE-CSE Trec Holders, Mutual Funds, NBFIs and other representatives as per Public Issue Rules-2015 were also present on the occasion.

To gain market share and to become a reputed pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited is participating in the IPO for Taka 95 crore subject to the approval of BSEC through Book Building Method.

After spending on the IPO, the company will use the rest of the money to build new factory buildings, capital machineries and partially repayment of s loans.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of the company, Monir Ahmed, said, "Successfully completing the IPO will enable us to achieve our desired production capacity and market share. According to the projected financial statement, our sales revenue in 2025 will be 287.63 crore and production capacity will increase to 2.87 crore pieces per year. This means that the sales revenue will increase by 98% from the current sales revenue and the payback period is presumed 2.5 years. We will be able to meet the market demand of Bangladesh and then export to other developed countries. This is the best time to invest in Asiatic Laboratories Ltd. and we will be able to give our shareholders the right returns and start our next milestone in the capital market. "

Over the past few years, local pharmaceutical companies have been working as game changers, with 90% of the market being dominated by local pharmaceutical companies. Recently, the pharmaceutical market has great potential and is projected to become a 6 billion market by 2025, with 114% growth from 2019. Since Asiatic has a very good reputation among the doctors because of its quality, we have a huge opportunity to set up an anti-cancer plant; Which can be supplied not only in the country but also abroad, said the officials of the company.

At present, Asiatic Laboratories Ltd. is producing 6 million tablets, 5 million capsules, 2 million injections, 1.5 million tube creams and 1.6 million bottles of syrup every year. There are approximately 285 approved drugs out of which 255 items are currently being produced.





Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited is going to launch Taka 95 crore initial public offerings in the capital market through Book Building Method subject to the approval of the Bangladesh Seccurities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).This was announced by the company at a Road Show Programme held at the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the capital late on Sunday.Managing Director Md. Monir Ahmed, Chairman Mrs. Tahmina Begum, Executive Director Mr. Maqsood Ahmed, Director Operation Ms. Sadia Ahmed, Independent Director, Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer of Asiatic Laboratories Limited and other officials were present on this occasion.Representatives of Issue Manager and Registrar of Issue, Underwriters, Merchant Banks, Fund Manager, Bond Manager, Insurance Company, DSE-CSE Trec Holders, Mutual Funds, NBFIs and other representatives as per Public Issue Rules-2015 were also present on the occasion.To gain market share and to become a reputed pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh Asiatic Laboratories Limited is participating in the IPO for Taka 95 crore subject to the approval of BSEC through Book Building Method.After spending on the IPO, the company will use the rest of the money to build new factory buildings, capital machineries and partially repayment of s loans.Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of the company, Monir Ahmed, said, "Successfully completing the IPO will enable us to achieve our desired production capacity and market share. According to the projected financial statement, our sales revenue in 2025 will be 287.63 crore and production capacity will increase to 2.87 crore pieces per year. This means that the sales revenue will increase by 98% from the current sales revenue and the payback period is presumed 2.5 years. We will be able to meet the market demand of Bangladesh and then export to other developed countries. This is the best time to invest in Asiatic Laboratories Ltd. and we will be able to give our shareholders the right returns and start our next milestone in the capital market. "Over the past few years, local pharmaceutical companies have been working as game changers, with 90% of the market being dominated by local pharmaceutical companies. Recently, the pharmaceutical market has great potential and is projected to become a 6 billion market by 2025, with 114% growth from 2019. Since Asiatic has a very good reputation among the doctors because of its quality, we have a huge opportunity to set up an anti-cancer plant; Which can be supplied not only in the country but also abroad, said the officials of the company.At present, Asiatic Laboratories Ltd. is producing 6 million tablets, 5 million capsules, 2 million injections, 1.5 million tube creams and 1.6 million bottles of syrup every year. There are approximately 285 approved drugs out of which 255 items are currently being produced.