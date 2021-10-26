Japan to provide 500m Yen to Bangladesh as grant

The government of Japan will provide an amount of 500 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to approximately Taka 38.93 crore or USD 4.59 million) as grant to implement the project titled 'The Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4)' for the 3rd Year.

In this regard, an 'Exchange of Notes' and 'Grant Agreement' were signed on Monday between Bangladesh and Japan governments.

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and the 'Grant Agreement' on behalf of the government of Bangladesh, while Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, Dhaka signed the 'Grant Agreement' on behalf of the government of Japan, said a press release.

'The Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4)' is being implemented during the period 2018-2023 by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Under the programme, the grant provided by Japan will be utilized for curriculum revision and textbook development, teacher education and continuous professional development and fiduciary system and budget. It is to be noted that Japan earlier provided 2490 Million Japanese Yen (equivalent to Taka 198 crore) as grant for implementing 'Third Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP3)' project for the period 2011-2018.

Starting from 2018, Japan has also provided 1,000 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to approximately Taka 75.65 crore or USD 9.00 million) as grant for implementing 'The Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4)' for 1st and 2nd Year.

The release said Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner providing financial support for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Till June 2021, the support has reached to $16.16 billion ODA disbursements. Japanese loans and grants are being utilized in a wide range of areas including in power, roads, bridges, telecommunication, agriculture, health, education, water supply and sanitation, rural development, environment, human resource development etc. The Japanese assistance contributed significantly to the overall development of the country.





