Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home Business

Japan to provide 500m Yen to Bangladesh as grant

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Business Correspondent

The government of Japan will provide an amount of 500 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to approximately Taka 38.93 crore or USD 4.59 million) as grant to implement the project titled 'The Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4)' for the 3rd Year.
In this regard, an 'Exchange of Notes' and 'Grant Agreement' were signed on Monday between Bangladesh and Japan governments.
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and the 'Grant Agreement' on behalf of the government of Bangladesh, while Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh signed the 'Exchange of Notes' and Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, Dhaka signed the 'Grant Agreement' on behalf of the government of Japan, said a press release.
'The Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4)' is being implemented during the period 2018-2023 by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
Under the programme, the grant provided by Japan will be utilized for curriculum revision and textbook development, teacher education and continuous professional development and fiduciary system and budget. It is to be noted that Japan earlier provided 2490 Million Japanese Yen (equivalent to Taka 198 crore) as grant for implementing 'Third Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP3)' project for the period 2011-2018.
Starting from 2018, Japan has also provided 1,000 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to approximately Taka 75.65 crore or USD 9.00 million) as grant for implementing 'The Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4)' for 1st and 2nd Year.
The release said Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner providing financial support for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.
Till June 2021, the support has reached to $16.16 billion ODA disbursements. Japanese loans and grants are being utilized in a wide range of areas including in power, roads, bridges, telecommunication, agriculture, health, education, water supply and sanitation, rural development, environment, human resource development etc. The Japanese assistance contributed significantly to the overall development of the country.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank holds review Meeting for Sylhet branches
EBL signs payroll agreement with SEBL DX
GIB opens branches at Mohammadpur, Keraniganj
MBL holds training on internal control, compliance
IFC, BFIU to promote secure banking, financial inclusion
Tamim Iqbal disburses motorbikes to Nagad Campaign winners
BD Trade and Investment Summit begins today
Tax receipts fell behind target by Tk 6,343cr in July-Sept


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft