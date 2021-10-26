Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks on Monday witnessed a downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 120.41 points or 1.72 percent to 6,885.29. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slumped 53.76 points to finish at 2,644.55 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 22.18 points to close at 1,465.60.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 14,704.32 million, which was Taka 14,710.46 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 307 declined, 47 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Delta Life was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by Beximco, Fortune, Orion Pharma and BATBC.

SHEPHERD was the day's top gainer while OAL was the worst loser.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended day flat with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 400.81 points to settle at 20,169.77 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX closed the day with losing 237.75 point to close at 12,123.63.

Of the issues traded, 246 declined, 37 advanced and 11 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 1.64 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 60.60 crore. -BSS









