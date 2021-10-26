Korea to provide $700m soft loans in next four years



South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin pose after signing a loan agreement at the ERD at Shere-e-bangla nagar in Dhaka on Monday.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin signed the new framework arrangement on the loans from Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the years 2021 through 2025.

The EDCF Framework Arrangement will serve as a legal foundation for the Korean government's provision of up to $700 million. As per arrangement, candidate projects will be identified to be financed in close consultation between the two governments.

The repayment period of the EDCF loans will be 40 years, including a 15 year grace period, with the annual interest rate between 0.01 per cent and 0.05 per cent.

The arrangement also stipulates that all taxes, customs duties and other fiscal charges imposed in Bangladesh on goods and services related to the EDCF projects shall either be exempted or borne by the Bangladesh government.

Bangladesh is the second-largest recipient of EDCF loans worldwide in aggregate amount. So far, the Republic of Korea has funded Bangladesh's 24 development projects with $1.2 billion through the EDCF.

The amount of concessional loans to Bangladesh from Korea has been steadily increasing in recent years.

The amount authorised in a renewed framework arrangement is up from the amount allowed under previous EDCF Framework Arrangement 2017-2020, which stipulated $500 million in four years.

Ambassador Lee said as a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, Korea will continue to support Bangladesh in its journey toward the socio-economic development.

"The new EDCF Framework Arrangement signed on Monday will provide additional momentum to further boost our economic and development cooperation," he said.

The ambassador hoped that this new framework arrangement will provide significant resources in achieving SDGs of the Bangladesh government and for smooth graduation from the LDCs by 2026.

A renewed framework arrangement will essentially concentrate to support several sectors such as enhancing health support and improving transportation to deliver better services to the people.















