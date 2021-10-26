Video
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:00 AM
Rotary Vocational Excellence Award distributed

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Observer Desk

Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal organises the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2021-22 giving ceremony in the capital on last Thursday. photo: observer

Rotary Governor (elect) Engineer MA Wahab distributed the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2021-22 at a Program held Dhaka on last Thursday.
Organized by Rotary Club of Dhaka Royal, Former Governor of Rotary Dr. Mir Anisuzzaman, M. Khairul Alam, Charter President of the Club Shereen Anis Bon, Salma Hossain, Naween Ahmed, Bertha Giti Baroi, Director, CORR the Jute Works (Caritas) and other leaders spoke on the occasion. Azima Khatun, Pushpa Das and Smriti Manda of Caritas received the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award at the program. At the event, Rotary Governor (elect) Engineer MA Wahab called to Rotarians to come forward in the service of distressed People.



