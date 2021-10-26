Developing appropriate attitudes among school students underscored

RAJSHAHI, Oct 25: Developing appropriate attitudes and skills among the secondary school students can be the best ways of making Bangladesh ready to face the challenges of the 21st century in the global aspects.

Enriching the present school students with time-fitting best practices has become crucial because they are the future force of driving the country competently.

The observations came at the opening ceremony of a two-day long workshop titled "Dissemination of UNESCO priorities among students of secondary schools through promotion of global citizenship education (GCED)" at the auditorium of Rajshahi Government Girls High School in the city on Monday.

National Association of UNESCO Clubs in Bangladesh hosted the workshop in cooperation with Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO, Ministry of Education and UNESCO Dhaka office.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Humayun Kabir inaugurated the program as the chief guest with Headmaster of the school Ishabela Sattar in the chair.

Secretary General of UNESCO Club Mahbubuddin Chowdhury welcomed the participants saying the school-based program is intended to develop an effective model for materializing the global education target 4.7 outlined in the Sustainable Development Goal-4 (Education).

Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Dr Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury, District Education Officer Nasir Uddin, Programme Officer of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Faisal Arafat and National coordinators Habibul Haider Chowdhury and Shamsul Muktadir also addressed the meeting.

In his remarks, Dr Humayun Kabir said UNESCO has an important role in the development of GCED that can transform Bangladesh into a world ready country as targeted in the SDG-4.

He also appreciated the role of the GCED project in achieving the Education target by 2030.

The opening session was followed by a Focus Group Discussion involving local stakeholders and a training of Teachers on GCED training approaches emphasizing transformative style of classroom teaching.





