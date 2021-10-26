Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond      
Home News

Developing appropriate attitudes among school students underscored

Published : Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 25: Developing appropriate attitudes and skills among the secondary school students can be the best ways of making Bangladesh ready to face the challenges of the 21st century in the global aspects.
Enriching the present school students with time-fitting best practices has become crucial because they are the future force of driving the country competently.
The observations came at the opening ceremony of a two-day long workshop titled "Dissemination of UNESCO priorities among students of secondary schools through promotion of global citizenship education (GCED)" at the auditorium of Rajshahi Government Girls High School in the city on Monday.
National Association of UNESCO Clubs in Bangladesh hosted the workshop in cooperation with Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO, Ministry of Education and UNESCO Dhaka office.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Humayun Kabir inaugurated the program as the chief guest with Headmaster of the school Ishabela Sattar in the chair.
Secretary General of UNESCO Club Mahbubuddin Chowdhury welcomed the participants saying the school-based program is intended to develop an effective model for materializing the global education target 4.7 outlined in the Sustainable Development Goal-4 (Education).
Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Dr Shormin Ferdous Chowdhury, District Education Officer Nasir Uddin, Programme Officer of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Faisal Arafat and National coordinators Habibul Haider Chowdhury and Shamsul Muktadir also addressed the meeting.
In his remarks, Dr Humayun Kabir said UNESCO has an important role in the development of GCED that can transform Bangladesh into a world ready country as targeted in the SDG-4.
He also appreciated the role of the GCED project in achieving the Education target by 2030.
The opening session was followed by a Focus Group Discussion involving local stakeholders and a training of Teachers on GCED training approaches emphasizing transformative style of classroom teaching.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rotary Vocational Excellence Award distributed
Developing appropriate attitudes among school students underscored
Remembering poet Shamsur Rahman
JPC to help build multicultural society, hopes Hasan Mahmud
BUET-JIPDUS organises a two-day symposium
Govt to implement the Teesta mega project soon: State Minister
Cumilla pottery: Heritage on the verge of extinction
Climate change will bring global tension: US intelligence report


Latest News
Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
3 of a family found dead in Khulna pond
Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion
Sudan military coup: 7 killed, 140 hurt in clashes
UN must reflect the voice of every nation, not just a few: FM
China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread
Awami League behind communal violence, alleges BNP
Dollar price in kerb market crosses Tk 90
HC writ seeks probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy
Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids
Most Read News
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Pakistan beat India for historic win
Army personnel killed in Sirajganj road accident
Circular economy against climate change: Cities’ liveability and sustainability
Turkey to expel US envoy, nine others: Erdogan
Bangladesh United Islami Party organises a rountable at the National Press Club
SUST buzzing again as dorms reopen after 19 months
Sudan’s PM under house arrest, ministers detained
Bangladesh Power Development Board organised a training programme
Saudi-led coalition says it killed more than 260 Yemen rebels
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]dailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft