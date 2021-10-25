

IBBL launches service excellence campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated the "Campaign for Service Excellence" Sunday in the capital.



The campaign will be run in the branches, sub-branches and other units of the bank until 11 November 11, says a press release.



Mohammad Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest.



Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, and JQM Habibullah, deputy managing director, addressed the programme as special guests.



Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director, presided over the programme; Md Mahboob Alam, senior executive vice-president, delivered the welcome speech.



IBBL deputy managing directors Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, head of wings, divisions, zones and branches of the bank were present.



