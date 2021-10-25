Video
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 5:37 PM
Front Page

Covid kills 9 more, 275 new cases detected

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed nine more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,823. Some 275 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,567,692.   
Besides, 386 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to
97.68 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,531,327, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.49 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.30 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 832 labs across the country tested 18,485 samples.
Among the nine deceased, six died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one in Sylhet.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,817 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,006 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.9 million lives and infected more than 244 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 221 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


