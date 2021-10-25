Video
Cyclotron machine installed at BSMMU

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) has set up the largest and first government cyclotron machine in the National Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (NINMAS) in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) campus premises.
Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh
Osman inaugurated the facilities for affordable cancer treatment on Sunday.
The country for the first time reached a milestone in diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine as the BAEC began producing radioisotopes to provide affordable cancer treatment.   
Apart from this, two Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) machines have been installed in the NINMAS and another at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to conduct cancer screening tests.
Yafesh Osman said, "With this infrastructural development, the general people of the country will largely be benefited in getting advanced cancer treatment."
He also said that this service will gradually be brought to other government hospitals.
The infrastructure was set up under a project titled "PET-CT Installation with Cyclotron Facility".
At the inauguration ceremony, BAEC Chairman Prof Dr Md Sanowar Hossain said that the cost of cancer treatment will decrease due to the development.
"Earlier, patients had to spend a huge amount of money for cancer treatment as the radioisotope had to be purchased from a private hospital. But now, we are supplying radioisotope to public and private hospitals at a very low cost," he said.   


