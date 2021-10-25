New DAP gazette by next Dec: LGRD Minister

The gazette of the new detailed area plan (DAP) will be published by next December. However, there will be scope to amend the gazette, if needed for valid reasons.

While briefing media after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on DAP Review, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam, also convener of the committee, on Sunday made the assurance.

Earlier, the Minister chaired a view exchange meeting with the mayors of DAP area including Dhaka North and South City Corporations at the Local Government Division conference room in the Ministry.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, Housing and Public Works Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker, RAJUK Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Project Director Ashraful Islam among others were present.

He said a national seminar will be held in mid-November regarding finalization of the DAP. After that, the final gazette will be published. If there is any mistake or inconsistencies, the gazette will be

corrected for any logical reason.

If the law of the country is changed, if the constitution can be changed, then DAP can also be changed or amended, Tajul added.

Tajul Islam said the views of all parties including urban planners, environmentalists, REHAB, BLDS have already been taken to finalize the DAP. Besides, many people are giving their opinion as the draft DAP policy has been uploaded on the website. They are also being taken into account.

In other words, it is being finalized by including the logical suggestions and opinions of all, he added. Referring to DAP as a just or inclusive plan, he said all the materials to build the capital as a modern, beautiful and liveable city have been included in the draft.

In this context, he further said it's being formulated with the provisions of proper use of land, including residential and commercial areas, agricultural areas, water bodies, water retention, forests, open spaces, floodplain areas.

Tajul Islam said a detailed area plan has been prepared through RAJUK under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, but it will be implemented in coordination with two city corporations of Dhaka.

Whether it would be finalized by December? In response to this, the Minister said all preparations have been made to publish the final gazette within this period. If all goes well, it will be possible to finalize by December.







