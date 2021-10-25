PM opens Payra Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the Payra Bridge constructed over the Payra River in Lebukhali area on Patuakhali-Barishal Highway.

The bridge will establish the road link between the coastal city of Kuakata and the rest of the country.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation to upgrade the Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet-Tamabil highways

to six lanes via video link from her official residence Ganabhaban.

As the Payra Bridge opened to traffic after nine years of construction work, the Prime Minister expressed her regret at being unable to attend the inauguration ceremony in person and cross the bridge by car due to pandemic.

The 1.5-km-long four-lane bridge costing about Tk 15 billion to build opens the door to uninterrupted connectivity between Kuakata and the rest of the country.

The government hopes the bridge will cut the travelers' sufferings and save time and money.

People can now travel to Kuakata from Barishal without having to ride a ferry. A direct road link to Dhaka will remain a dream until the Padma Bridge comes on stream.

Chinese contractor Longjian Road and Bridge Company constructed the bridge funded by the Bangladesh government and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The extradosed cable-stayed bridge, the same technology was used to build Shah Amanat Bridge on the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, for the Payra Bridge.

The height of the new bridge is 18.3 metres from the river water level and it will not hamper river traffic, project director Abdul Halim said.

To keep the water flow normal, only one large pier has been set up in the middle of the river. Cables have been used to keep the bridge up from the main pier and two at both ends.

It has a health monitor that will keep it safe from earthquakes, lightning strikes and other natural calamities. The system will sound an alarm automatically if a vehicle with loads beyond the bridge's limit gets on it.

Initiated nearly a decade ago, the Payra Bridge project's deadline was extended from five to nine years. The cost also saw a threefold increase.

The bridge is expected to boost trade and commerce in the southern part of the country as well as accelerate the economic activities of Payra port.





