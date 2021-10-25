Video
Gulshan Plot Grab 

ACC grills BNS Group Chairman Bulu

Published : Monday, 25 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday interrogated businessman MNH Bulu, Chairman of BNS Group of Companies, as part of investigation over the allegation of a plot grabbing at Gulshan in the capital.
ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah and Deputy Director Subash Datta questioned him at the ACC headquarters, ACC Public Relations Officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq told the Daily Observer.
According to the source of the ACC, MNH Bulu bought a plot of one bigha three katha 8.5 decimals at Gulshan-2, Holding No 20 and 20A from Anowar Alam. The plot was allegedly acquired through forgery and false documents with the aid of the RAJUK employees.
The ACC has collected the documents from the Public Works Department in this regard and quizzed relevant people.
MNH Bulu has been interrogated as part of the investigation regarding the allegation.
Earlier, on October 8 in 2018, the ACC filed a case against MNH Bulu for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information in wealth statement submitted to the Commission.
The Commission's Deputy Director Wakil Ahmed filed the case with Ramna model police against BNS Group of Companies Chairman MNH Bulu for concealing information about Tk 109.17 crore in his wealth statement.
An ACC inquiry also found evidence of wealth worth of Tk 24.78 crore that had been illegally amassed by the businessman.



